‘I feel like LeBron’: Matt Ryan speaks out after saving the day for Lakers

Just when it seemed the Los Angeles Lakers were headed toward their sixth defeat in seven games on Wednesday, Matt Ryan saved the day for them.

His 3-pointer beat the fourth-quarter buzzer and forced overtime where the Lakers prevailed, 120-117, and afterward, he didn’t hold back his emotions.

MATTY ICE HITS THE COLD-BLOODED TRIPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/6LfAul5Cyb — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 3, 2022

Matt Ryan, as reporters crowded around his locker: “I feel like LeBron.” — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 3, 2022

Matt Ryan: "I'm extremely thankful. I can't show enough gratitude to Coach Ham." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 3, 2022

The 6-foot-7 forward is slowly turning into the NBA’s latest underdog story. After playing his college ball at three different schools, he went undrafted in 2020 and started his pro career with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Summer League team in 2020 and the Grand Rapids Gold of the G League two seasons ago.

Last season, he made it onto the court for the Boston Celtics for a grand total of five minutes in one game, hitting one 3-pointer and adding one steal.

The Lakers invited him to training camp late in the summer, and most fans figured he would be little more than training camp fodder. But during the exhibition season, he showed promise as a 3-point specialist, and he ended up making the team.

Prior to Wednesday, he had already been shooting lights out from 3-point range in four regular season games, and although he didn’t shoot well versus New Orleans, he came through when his team needed him the most.

What makes Ryan’s story even more impressive is the fact that he was working odd jobs prior to getting picked up by an NBA team. He worked at a cemetery in suburban New York City while also driving for DoorDash and UberEats.

What he did versus the Pelicans to make sure the Lakers got their second win of the season may ensure he’ll never have to work any type of menial job for the rest of his life.

With back-to-back victories under its belt, Los Angeles will host the surprising Utah Jazz on Friday before taking on the young and explosive Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday matinee contest.