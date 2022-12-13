How to watch Bronny James square off against Kiyan Anthony on Monday night

LeBron James’ son Bronny James and Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony will square off tonight for the first time since entering high school.

Bronny currently plays for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., while Kiyan plays for Christ the King Regional in Middle Village, N.Y.

It is a full-circle moment, as 20 years ago, the elder James and the elder Anthony faced off in February of 2002. The elder James was with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, while the elder Anthony was with Oak Hill Academy.

LeBron is currently in his 20th season with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Carmelo is not in the NBA any longer. His last stint actually came with the Lakers in 2021, when he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a teammate of LeBron’s.

The elder James is still at the top of his game and is averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

How to watch Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony?

TV channel: ESPN 2

How to stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

The game between the younger James and the younger Anthony will be televised nationally, as was the game between LeBron and Carmelo. Fans across the nation can catch the game on ESPN 2. NBA reporter Malika Andrews will be on the sidelines for the game as well.

What time is Bronny James playing against Kiyan Anthony?

Date: Monday, Dec. 12

Time: 8:30 PST

Location: Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.)

The younger James will be squaring off against the younger Anthony at 8:30 PST and 11:30 EST. The game will be played at Bronny’s home gym in Chatsworth, Calif.

How good are Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony?

The younger James is currently 18 years old and a senior at Sierra Canyon School. In six games as a freshman on the varsity squad, he averaged 6.8 points and .3 rebounds per game.

However, he had to undergo surgery about two years ago for a torn meniscus in his left knee. Nonetheless, he has already proven to be a better shooter than his dad and is showing glimpses of his athleticism as well.

According to ESPN, Bronny already has offers from the University of Kentucky, University of Memphis, University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Oregon and University of Southern California.

As for the younger Anthony, he’s only a sophomore currently at Chris the King. According to 247 Sports, he’s already a four-star recruit.