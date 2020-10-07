   Here's the locked-in message LeBron James texted his Lakers teammates before critical Game 4 - Lakers Daily
After a rough maiden voyage with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, LeBron James has been showing great leadership throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

With his team holding a tenuous 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, James texted his teammates some words of motivation prior to Game 4.

After the Purple and Gold missed the playoffs last season due to multiple injuries, James has seemingly been on a mission this year.

He led the league in assists for the first time ever during the regular season, and he has continued his sterling play throughout the postseason.

In a hard-fought, low-scoring Game 4, the Akron, Ohio native had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lift L.A. to a 102-96 victory.

With a 3-1 lead and the Heat still shorthanded due to injury, the Lakers’ chances of clinching their 17th NBA championship are looking outstanding.