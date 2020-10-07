After a rough maiden voyage with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, LeBron James has been showing great leadership throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

With his team holding a tenuous 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, James texted his teammates some words of motivation prior to Game 4.

LeBron James texted the Lakers after his pregame nap today and told his teammates it’s a “must-win” game. He said he considered it one of the biggest games of his career, considering what a 2-2 series against this tough Miami team would mean. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 7, 2020

After the Purple and Gold missed the playoffs last season due to multiple injuries, James has seemingly been on a mission this year.

He led the league in assists for the first time ever during the regular season, and he has continued his sterling play throughout the postseason.

In a hard-fought, low-scoring Game 4, the Akron, Ohio native had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lift L.A. to a 102-96 victory.

With a 3-1 lead and the Heat still shorthanded due to injury, the Lakers’ chances of clinching their 17th NBA championship are looking outstanding.