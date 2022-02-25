​​Here’s the latest update on Carmelo Anthony returning to play for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided a positive update on forward Carmelo Anthony for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite being listed as probable for the matchup, Anthony is expected to play, according to Vogel.

Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony is "expected" to play tonight. He remains listed as PROBABLE. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 25, 2022

Anthony missed the Lakers’ final five games prior to the All-Star break with a hamstring injury. His return would bolster the Lakers’ scoring options, especially with Anthony Davis out of the lineup.

This season, Anthony is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. The 10-time All-Star has appeared in 50 games for the Lakers this season, making three starts.

Anthony’s expected return is huge for the Lakers’ playoff hopes, as they need as many proven scorers as possible as they try to climb out of the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is looking to avoid the league’s play-in tournament for the second straight season.

While he’s in the latter stages of his career, Anthony still has a knack for scoring the ball, as he’s averaging the same number of points per game this season (13.4) as he did in the 2020-21 campaign while taking less shots per game in the 2021-22 season.

Anthony’s return would help space the floor alongside Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, but it will be interesting to see if Vogel decides to keep him in a bench role with Davis out.

The Lakers and Clippers are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Friday night.