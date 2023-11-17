Lakers News

Here’s the latest on Gabe Vincent in his road to recovery for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent is still trying to return to action as he works through a knee injury that has kept him sidelined all month.

As part of his recovery process, he reportedly had his knee drained and underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment.

He will undergo his next evaluation in two weeks, making it seem unlikely that he’ll play before the month is over. The good news is that he has made progress in his rehab, according to the team.

Vincent was just starting to get his footing with the Lakers when the injury threw a wrench into things. He appeared in only four games before going on the shelf, averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 rebound per contest in those appearances.

The hope has to be that Vincent’s injury won’t take away any confidence and momentum he may have built for himself during his strong showing in last season’s playoffs.

He played some of the best basketball of his career during the 2023 playoffs with the Miami Heat, averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game. His contributions helped the Heat make a stunning run to the NBA Finals, where they lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets.

While Vincent wasn’t a part of last season’s Lakers team that reached the Western Conference Finals, one goal that he and the Lakers likely share this season is revenge against the Nuggets. Denver swept L.A. in the 2023 Western Conference Finals to send the Purple and Gold packing.

In the current campaign, the Lakers took a loss on Wednesday to the Sacramento Kings, but they’ve turned things around lately and have a 6-6 record to show for it. Vincent’s return, whenever it may be, will only add more help to the L.A. rotation as head coach Darvin Ham tries to optimize the talent on his roster.

Ham’s squad will be in action on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road before returning home for three games. The Lakers have some very winnable contests coming up and will look to take advantage in order to separate themselves from the .500 mark.

