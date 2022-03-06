Here’s the hefty price that Kobe Bryant’s shooting shirt from his epic 81-point game sold for

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s shooting shirt from his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors reportedly has sold for an insane price.

The shirt reportedly sold for more than $250,000 at an auction, as it was worn by Bryant several times throughout his career.

“Kobe Bryant’s shooting shirt from his iconic 81-point game just sold for a massive $277,000 at auction — and the lucky buyer also got a one-of-one NFT that came with it,” TMZ reported. “The shirt is a one-of-a-kind piece … not only was it worn by the Mamba before he scored the second-most points ever in an NBA game (back in 2006), experts at Sotheby’s tell TMZ Sports it’s the ONLY worn piece from that game on the market. “We’re told it was worn six other times by Kobe, too — including in the 2006 playoffs.”

Bryant’s 81-point game is one of the greatest scoring performances in the history of the NBA.

On Jan. 22, 2006, Bryant made 28 of his 46 shot attempts on his way to the historic scoring output. He also made 18 free throws and seven 3-pointers in the game that ended with a 122-104 Lakers victory. The Lakers were down 14 at halftime of that contest, but they stormed back in the second half to win the game behind Bryant.

It was just one of the many moments that etched Bryant in the history books. He is clearly one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game.

Over his storied NBA career, Bryant was named to 18 All-Star teams and won two scoring titles. He also won a total of five NBA titles and was named NBA Finals MVP twice. Bryant, who was a first-round pick in the 1996 NBA Draft, spent his entire NBA career with the Lakers.

Bryant averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc in his NBA career. He will forever be one of the most important figures in Lakers history, as he led the team to tremendous success during his career.