- Here’s the ‘deciding factor’ that made Dwight Howard sign with the 76ers over the Lakers
- Report: Marc Gasol emerges as candidate to replace Dwight Howard
- Report: Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks showing interest in Jae Crowder
- Dwight Howard strangely deletes tweet after saying he’ll be back with Lakers
- Report: Details leaked on Wesley Matthew signing with Lakers
- Report: Avery Bradley’s preference is to sign with Lakers with one caveat
- Report: Lakers showing interest in Marc Gasol
- Report: Lakers would ‘love’ to land ex-LeBron James teammate in free agency
- Report: Lakers showing interest in Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Report: Rajon Rondo signing with Atlanta Hawks gaining a ‘ton of steam’
Here’s the ‘deciding factor’ that made Dwight Howard sign with the 76ers over the Lakers
-
- Updated: November 21, 2020
On Friday, it was reported that Dwight Howard chose to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and join the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.
It appears he made that decision in order to get more playing time.
We're hearing that a deciding factor in Dwight's decision to sign with the 76ers was playing time.
— Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 21, 2020
After years of being dogged with a negative reputation, Howard turned around his legacy with L.A. during the 2019-20 season.
He played a pivotal role off the bench for the reigning NBA champs by boxing out, rebounding, protecting the rim and finishing strong in the paint.
However, he played just 18.9 minutes a game this past season, which was a career-low.
It’s an open question as to whether Howard will actually get more minutes with the Sixers. The team possesses Joel Embiid, a superstar center who saw the court for 29.5 minutes a game in the 2019-20 campaign.
On the other hand, Embiid is injury prone, and should he get hurt again this coming season, the Sixers will have to count on Howard more than the Lakers did.