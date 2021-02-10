- Here’s how you can purchase a share for $8 of autographed No. 8 portion of Kobe Bryant’s last game
Here’s how you can purchase a share for $8 of autographed No. 8 portion of Kobe Bryant’s last game
- Updated: February 10, 2021
The Rally app reportedly has acquired the autographed No. 8 portion of the Staples Center court from Kobe Bryant’s final game.
The app plans to offer 100,000 shares of the asset at $8 each next month.
Wow — The Rally app has acquired the autographed #8 portion of the Staples Center court from Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game — and plans to offer 100,000 shares of the investment asset for $8 per share next month. 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/Pqvomvy60G
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 10, 2021
Rally allows people to invest in collectible assets through a mobile app.
For Los Angeles Lakers fans, they can now invest in the part of the court that held Bryant’s old number and signature.
Bryant tragically passed away in January of 2020 in a helicopter crash.
His death rocked the NBA and world. It was determined yesterday that the pilot who flew the helicopter in the crash violated flight standards that led to the crash.
During his playing career, Bryant won five NBA titles and was an 18-time All-Star.
He was a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and spent all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers.