Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine.

Rondo is eager for the chance to play a bigger role with an ascending Cavaliers team in the absence of Ricky Rubio, sources said. He's been positive on the deal since it was presented to him as an option yesterday. https://t.co/7yg8F3PgED — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 31, 2021

Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

The veteran guard has been averaging 3.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Lakers this season. He had not played for Los Angeles in the past three games. He has only been active for four games in December.

Rondo was a member of the Lakers team that won the Finals in 2020 over the Miami Heat. He split time last season between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Rondo has bounced around the league as a veteran after spending the majority of his early career with the Boston Celtics. He made four All Star appearances while a member of Celtics.

Valentine’s deal is expected to be waived by the Lakers in order to create an open roster spot. It isn’t clear who Los Angeles might sign to replace Rondo’s place on the roster yet.

The Lakers have been struggling as of late, dropping six of their last seven games heading into 2022. Los Angeles is set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday after falling to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.