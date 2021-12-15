Here’s how a bunch of former NBA players feel about LeBron James taking a shot with the game on the line

Before the 2021-22 NBA season started, The Athletic surveyed more than 100 former NBA players on a variety of interesting topics.

For one topic, the former players were asked which current player they’d want to take the final shot with a game on the line.

When it came to that question, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James got the fourth-biggest share of the overall vote. He earned 4.3 percent of the votes, trailing Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.

Brian Scalabrine, a former NBA champion, was one of the folks who went with James. He explained why.

“I would want the ball in LeBron James’ hands,” Scalabrine said. “He will make the best decision possible.”

James has certainly accumulated his fair share of iconic moments in late-game situations over the years. Lakers fans are hoping to see plenty more in the near future.

This season, the 17-time All-Star has been elite when he’s been healthy. Over 16 games, he’s averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

His Lakers have had a rocky season so far, but they’re hoping to turn things around in the near future. Right now, L.A. has won two straight games, and the team will look to stretch its streak to three straight victories on Wednesday.

James would surely love nothing more than to help L.A. get back on track and into the title conversation again. A ring for the 36-year-old this season would be the fifth of his legendary NBA career.