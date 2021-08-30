- Video: Determined Carmelo Anthony seen putting in work for 1st time in Lakers gear
Here’s a sneak peek at LeBron James and the Lakers in NBA 2K22
- Updated: August 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were featured in the latest gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22.
#NBA2K22 Gameplay is here 🔥
Check out our newest Courtside Report tomorrow with a lot more gameplay details.
Pre-order Now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFYrzu pic.twitter.com/gkSO5xG01m
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 30, 2021
James can be seen rocking his new No. 6 jersey, while fans get to see what it would be like for Westbrook to throw down a dunk in a Lakers uniform.
The Lakers have reshaped their roster this offseason as they look to make another run at an NBA title.
James and Anthony Davis both missed chunks of the 2020-21 season due to injury, and the team was subsequently eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
Fans can preorder NBA 2K22 from now until Sept. 9, or they can purchase the game when it is released on Sept. 10 of this year.
James and the Lakers will undoubtedly be one of the most fun teams to play with given their star power heading into the 2021-22 season.