HBO releases amazing 1st trailer for upcoming series on 1980s Lakers

HBO recently released the first trailer for its upcoming series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers titled “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

The scripted drama is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” It will show how one of the most revered dynasties in the NBA was established and chronicle the lives of several members of the franchise then.

Back in 1979, the Lakers were purchased by the late Jerry Buss, who wanted the team’s games to be entertaining.

Fortunately, the franchise had the first overall pick of that year’s draft, which they used on Magic Johnson. It did not take long for the point guard to make his mark in the league. Partnering with Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and flanked by solid role players, Johnson helped the Lakers dominate the 1980s.

The team was given the moniker “Showtime” for its penchant fast-break scoring and up-tempo playing style that had fans entertained to no end. Thanks to Abdul-Jabbar’s elite post offense, the team was also able to play well in the half-court if there was no opportunity for a fast break. Hall of Famer Pat Riley was the team’s head coach for much of the decade.

L.A. won a total of five championships from 1980 to 1988. The franchise would not win another title until 2000, when it had Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant on the roster.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will be available to stream on HBO Max in March 2022.