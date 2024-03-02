Lakers News

Harry Giles III makes a promise after news leaks of his deal with the Lakers

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Harry Giles III
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round draft pick Harry Giles III — who the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly adding on a two-way deal — told the world on social media that he’s ready for what’s ahead.

Los Angeles will reportedly waive Dylan Windler — who appeared in eight games with the Lakers this season and averaged 1.5 points, 0.8 assists and 0.4 rebounds per contest — in order to add Giles.

Giles suited up in 16 games with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 regular season and averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. The Nets waived him last month.

Prior to his short stint with the Nets, the 25-year-old hadn’t played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in 38 regular-season contests with the Portland Trail Blazers and also appeared in a playoff game.

Giles will join a Lakers team that is a bit undermanned in the frontcourt thanks to the injury bug. Players like Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt are currently sidelined.

Wood arguably hasn’t lived up to expectations with the Lakers. After being one of the better bench players in the league with the Dallas Mavericks a season ago, he is averaging just 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game in his first season in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since the middle of last month due to a knee injury.

The big man seemingly hasn’t always been thrilled with his playing time this season. After Darvin Ham passed on starting Wood against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 30, the veteran made a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans of the Lakers should probably temper their expectations for Giles, as it’s no guarantee that he will be in the team’s rotation anytime soon considering he hasn’t accomplished a whole lot in his NBA career to this point. But L.A. clearly sees something in him, and time will tell if the gamble pays off.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

LeBron James: Lakers vs. Clippers
Top 5 highlights from historic Lakers-Clippers game
Editorials
Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials

Lakers News

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne suspects he was ‘treated like s–t’ at Lakers game due to Anthony Davis comments: ‘F–k em’
Lakers News
Bronny James
ESPN removes Bronny James from 2024 mock draft, now projects him to be selected in 2025
Lakers News
Max Christie Lakers
Darvin Ham’s head-scratching comments on Max Christie’s lack of playing time vs. Suns
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James claps back at critics who claim all Lakers do is shoot free throws
Lakers News
Lost your password?