Harry Giles III makes a promise after news leaks of his deal with the Lakers

Former first-round draft pick Harry Giles III — who the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly adding on a two-way deal — told the world on social media that he’s ready for what’s ahead.

All Glory to God 🙏🏾! I promise I’m ready 🤞🏾 #LakeShow https://t.co/M0mivHs9vi — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) March 2, 2024

Los Angeles will reportedly waive Dylan Windler — who appeared in eight games with the Lakers this season and averaged 1.5 points, 0.8 assists and 0.4 rebounds per contest — in order to add Giles.

Harry Giles III will join the Lakers on Monday after agreeing to a two-way contract with L.A., a team source confirmed to ESPN. The Lakers will waive Dylan Windler to bring the 6-11 Giles on. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 2, 2024

Giles suited up in 16 games with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 regular season and averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. The Nets waived him last month.

Prior to his short stint with the Nets, the 25-year-old hadn’t played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, when he appeared in 38 regular-season contests with the Portland Trail Blazers and also appeared in a playoff game.

Giles will join a Lakers team that is a bit undermanned in the frontcourt thanks to the injury bug. Players like Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt are currently sidelined.

Wood arguably hasn’t lived up to expectations with the Lakers. After being one of the better bench players in the league with the Dallas Mavericks a season ago, he is averaging just 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game in his first season in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since the middle of last month due to a knee injury.

The big man seemingly hasn’t always been thrilled with his playing time this season. After Darvin Ham passed on starting Wood against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 30, the veteran made a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lol — 35 (@Chriswood_5) January 31, 2024

Fans of the Lakers should probably temper their expectations for Giles, as it’s no guarantee that he will be in the team’s rotation anytime soon considering he hasn’t accomplished a whole lot in his NBA career to this point. But L.A. clearly sees something in him, and time will tell if the gamble pays off.