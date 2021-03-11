- Greg Olsen says he could turn LeBron James and Russell Westbrook into All-Pro NFL players
Greg Olsen says he could turn LeBron James and Russell Westbrook into All-Pro NFL players
- Updated: March 11, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the greatest physical specimens in the history of not just the NBA, but all sports.
Greg Olsen, a former NFL tight end, says that he could get James to become an All-Pro wide receiver in the NFL and turn Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook into a star free safety.
"If I could coach LeBron James for one year, I could make him an All-Pro wide receiver. There's no question in my mind. . . I could turn Russell Westbrook into an All-Pro free safety."
– Greg Olsen
(Via the Colin Cowherd podcast) pic.twitter.com/BMM8a6Z9Ly
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2021
Many know that James did play football while at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his native Akron, Ohio. He was a wide receiver, and he was a standout, as he was named first team all-state as a sophomore.
The following year, he led his school to the state semifinals.
However, during his senior year of high school, a wrist injury prevented him from continuing to play on the gridiron.
Westbrook also played football in his early athletic years. However, at Leuzinger High School in the Los Angeles area, he decided to focus on roundball.
Although their prospects as football players are intriguing, most would likely agree that both James and Westbrook picked the right sport.