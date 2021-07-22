- Goran Dragic given 2nd best odds to be next starting point guard for Lakers
Goran Dragic given 2nd best odds to be next starting point guard for Lakers
- Updated: July 22, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers could be on the hunt for a starting point guard for next season.
Oddsmakers have given veteran Goran Dragic favorable odds to eventually claim that role.
Several point guards have been linked to the Lakers recently.
Earlier this week, a report stated that the team has looked into the possibility of dealing for Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook through a sign-and-trade. Phoenix Suns leader Chris Paul is also reportedly high on the Lakers’ offseason wish list.
Dragic having higher odds of landing in Los Angeles than either of those two stars may be surprising to some people. After all, the Slovenian just turned 35 years old and has missed a significant number of games in recent years.
Even so, he has proven the ability to produce at a high rate when he is healthy and when it has mattered most.
In the 2020 playoffs, Dragic averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He helped lead the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals, where they met the Lakers.
Dragic missed four games of the series after suffering a foot injury in Game 1. Los Angeles eventually defeated Miami in six games to win its 17th NBA title.