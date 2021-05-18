Gilbert Arenas’ recent criticism of former Washington Wizards teammate Kwame Brown obviously struck a nerve with Brown, with Arenas now adding the Brown once had to be restrained by 20 bodyguards at a nightclub.

Gilbert Arenas on Kwame Brown; “It took 20 bodyguards to take him and his brother down inside a club.” 😳😳😳 (h/t @GeorgeFoster72) pic.twitter.com/8v1I6by7GE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 18, 2021

Brown was later dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers after failing to live up to the promise of being the top overall selection in the 2001 NBA Draft.

Exactly when the incident in question took place is unknown, though it seems likely that Arenas was exaggerating the level of manpower needed to hold down Brown from committing violence.

Yet, the fact that Brown’s anger in recent days has gotten him an ample amount of media attention shows that the perceived failures that are pointed out by others don’t sit well with him.

Arenas had his own controversies while with the Wizards, which Brown may feel the need to bring up at some point in the future.

However, this developing feud is likely to fade in the days ahead, and a future meeting between Arenas and Brown doesn’t appear to be coming anytime soon.