The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo may be the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP, but at the end of the day, many still consider Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to be the game’s best player.

Antetokounmpo can only marvel at how James is still in his prime, even at age 36.

“It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still in one of the best shapes of his life and being the best player in the world and still be in Year 18,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s really interesting. I want to know how.”

Even though he has tons of mileage resulting from 10 trips to the NBA Finals, not to mention the fact that he had the shortest offseason in league history a few months ago, James is still arguably the leading candidate for this season’s MVP award.

“He’s been consistent for 18 years,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s always there. He’s always showing up. He’s unbelievable. He obviously gets credit but I think we’ve got to give him even more credit. Doing it for 18 years, guys, that’s hard.”

It seems that the reason for James’ stellar play at such an advanced age is how diligent he is about taking care of his body.

He reportedly spends over $1 million a year to keep his body in prime condition. As a result of his hard work, he is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game so far this season.

Despite playing heavy minutes in February, he refused to cut his playing time short, as the team struggled with co-superstar Anthony Davis sidelined with a strained calf.

Look for James to turn things up even more not too long from now as the playoffs start to approach.