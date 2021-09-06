Giannis Antetokounmpo loses it when he finds out his girlfriend was a Lakers fan

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of his profession, coming off an NBA championship, NBA Finals MVP and 50-point performance to clinch the title.

However, his girlfriend revealed she used to be a Los Angeles Lakers fan, and the Greek Freak was almost left speechless.

Antetokounmpo is one of the league’s great success stories and one of its most likable superstars. When he was drafted in 2013, not many expected him to reach lofty heights.

It took multiple seasons, but he first established himself as an All-Star, and then he became a franchise player. He not only won back-to-back regular-season MVP awards, but in the 2019-20 season he accomplished the rare feat of winning not only the MVP but also the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Antetokounmpo is now considered by many to be the best basketball player in the world.

However, a certain Lakers superstar surely begs to differ, and if new additions such as Russell Westbrook pan out, LeBron James could be back on top of the basketball universe by next summer.