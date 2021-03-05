- Giannis Antetokounmpo issues bold 4-word reaction to being on Team LeBron with Stephen Curry
Giannis Antetokounmpo issues bold 4-word reaction to being on Team LeBron with Stephen Curry
- Updated: March 5, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James selected Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry to be on his team in the 2021 All-Star Game.
When Antetokounmpo heard that he was going to be on the same team as the former MVPs, he boldly predicted the outcome of the upcoming game on Sunday.
“Yeah, it’s over guys.”
Giannis’ reaction to Team LeBron’s starting 5 😂
(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Mk0qzSWzaD
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2021
Antetokounmpo, 26, was the Eastern Conference’s All-Star captain for the last two years. However, he lost that title to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant this season.
The international standout is having another MVP-caliber campaign. Antetokounmpo is putting up 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per contest this season.
Curry, 32, was the Western Conference’s All-Star captain in 2018. James has taken that role from Curry over the last couple of years.
The three-time champion is averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.
Nonetheless, all three players are competing together in the star-studded contest for the first time in their careers. Other notable teammates include stars Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic.
As for James, he’s been a wonderful manager as an All-Star captain. His team has come up on top in the last two years. The veteran is collecting 25.8 points, 8.0 boards and 7.8 assists per game this season.