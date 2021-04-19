- Gary Payton declares LeBron James ‘by far’ better all-around player than Michael Jordan
- Updated: April 19, 2021
Hall of Famer Gary Payton battled the great Michael Jordan during his playing career, but he doesn’t consider Jordan to be the best all-around player ever.
Payton revealed that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “by far” a better all-around player than Jordan was.
LeBron James is a better all-around player than MJ says Gary Payton: “LeBron James by far. He does everything. He passes the ball better than Jordan, He can dribble it a little bit better than Jordan… shooting wise, I don’t think so, rebounding I think he did….” https://t.co/xvp6vaSc6J
— 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 19, 2021
Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls during his storied playing career. James, who is looking to lead the Lakers to another title, won his fourth NBA championship last season.
The two have amazing resumes, but it certainly is hard to compare eras and players that played different positions.
Still, James will have the title as the better all-around player in Payton’s eyes.