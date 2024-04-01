Lakers News

Gabe Vincent receives love from current and former teammates after making Lakers return

3 Min Read
Gabe Vincent Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a long season for Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, as the 27-year-old’s debut campaign with the Purple and Gold has been marred by injury.

But on Sunday, he was finally able to return to action for the first time since December, and he received plenty of love after logging 14 minutes in a win for the Lakers.

Udonis Haslem and Gabe Vincent

Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent

The Lakers were quiet at the trade deadline this season, but with Vincent back in action, L.A. is getting some post-deadline help after all.

Vincent had two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in Sunday’s game. The Lakers picked up a 116-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

The fifth-year pro has only appeared in six games in the 2023-24 campaign, but he’ll have a chance to get his footing over the remainder of the regular season before the postseason arrives. The Lakers have seven games left on their schedule.

L.A. would certainly be thrilled if Vincent were to emerge as a weapon for the team in the postseason, and his track record indicates that may be a possibility. Last season for the Miami Heat, he had some big games in the playoffs, averaging 12.7 points per game while helping his squad reach the NBA Finals.

A trip to the NBA Finals for the Lakers this season would be cause for celebration, but any playoff success that they enjoy might have to come the hard way. L.A. is currently in the play-in field with a 42-33 record, meaning the team may need to fight just to make it to a playoff series.

Hopefully, the squad is ready for whatever challenges are ahead. The Lakers have played well lately, winning six of their last seven games. If they can maintain their momentum in the coming weeks, they could become a dangerous team in the Western Conference.

For now, Vincent and his teammates will focus on the more immediate future, which includes a road matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors.

