Frank Vogel’s blunt response when asked if LeBron James will play on Wednesday vs. Bucks

According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, LeBron James has been recovering well from his ab injury, but there is no word on a definitive timetable for his return.

After L.A. lost big to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Vogel gave no new info on if James will be able to play on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Frank Vogel on if LeBron can play against the Bucks: "Day-to-day." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 16, 2021

The four-time MVP has been out for nearly two weeks. Without him, the team has been inconsistent, especially on the offensive end, and its fast-break offense, which is supposed to be a huge strength, has come and gone in fits and spurts.

Against Chicago, James’ absence was conspicuous, as the Bulls opened up a big lead and kept the Lakers at bay anytime they tried to start to make a run. The Lakers ended up falling by a big margin, 121-103.

Russell Westbrook has made a concerted effort to keep L.A. afloat without James. Although Westbrook has played very well at times, he simply isn’t the sublime floor general and leader that James is.

The game against the Bucks marks the start of a five-game road trip for the Lakers.