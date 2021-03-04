The Los Angeles Lakers’ health woes continued on Tuesday when starting center Marc Gasol was placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

He missed the team’s game that night against the Phoenix Suns, and head coach Frank Vogel isn’t sure when Gasol will be able to return.

Frank Vogel couldn't say much about Marc Gasol. "All I'm allowed to say is he's in the health and safety protocols." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 4, 2021

L.A. was extremely shorthanded against Phoenix, as it was already without superstar big man Anthony Davis, as well as forward Kyle Kuzma, who has a heel contusion.

For most of this season, the Lakers had been seemingly unaffected by the raging pandemic. That was until starting guard Dennis Schroder recently was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

At the time, Vogel was unsure how long Schroder would not be able to play. The guard ended up missing a total of four games.

The Lakers lost all four of those contests, but then won Schroder’s first two games back. The team is seemingly playing better now than it was for most of February, when it had major issues, especially on the offensive end.

After tonight’s game, the Lakers will be off until March 12 due to the All-Star break.