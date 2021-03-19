Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has become one of the biggest admirers of LeBron James.

After his team defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday evening, Vogel said that James has been the best player in the NBA since his second season in the league.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James has been the best player in the league since his 2nd year in the league. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 19, 2021

James entered the NBA in the fall of 2003. He started putting up elite numbers in his second campaign, even though it took a little while for all the individual accolades to follow.

During James’ first several seasons in the league, his status as the best NBA player was debatable, as many considered the late Kobe Bryant to be the best player in the world.

In addition, Steve Nash won back-to-back MVP awards in the mid-2000s and took some attention away from the Akron, Ohio native.

But ever since he took his talents to the Miami Heat in 2010, the NBA has more or less belonged to James without a shadow of a doubt.

He had 37 points on Thursday as the Lakers won 116-105 and regained second place in the Western Conference.

The fact that James is still arguably the best player in basketball at age 36 is mind-boggling to say the least.