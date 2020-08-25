Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Provides Status Updates on Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided updates on the health of guard Rajon Rondo and forward Anthony Davis.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (back spasms) told him he should be good to go for Game 5 on Wednesday. The Lakers are officially listing Davis as probable. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 25, 2020

Rajon Rondo is doubtful to play tomorrow night as he’s still bothered by back spasms. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 25, 2020

Rondo has yet to play in a game for the Lakers since they returned for the resumption of the NBA season in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

After missing the Lakers’ seeding games, as well as Games 1 and 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a fractured thumb, Rondo has now missed the past two games due to back spasms.

Davis scored 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the Lakers’ 135-115 Game 4 victory, but he played just 17 minutes.

It seems that Vogel expects him to suit up in Wednesday’s Game 5. The Lakers could end the series and move onto the second round with a victory on Wednesday.

Los Angeles has rebounded nicely after losing Game 1 to the Blazers.

Davis has been a big part of the Lakers’ success, while getting Rondo back anytime soon should boost their bench unit.