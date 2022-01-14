Frank Vogel provides important update on impending return of Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel provided an update on superstar Anthony Davis’ recovery from a sprained MCL.

Vogel revealed that Davis will be re-evaluated early next week.

Davis has not played for the Lakers since Dec. 17 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers certainly could use Davis back in the lineup, as the supporting cast around LeBron James has struggled to keep the Lakers in contention for a top seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is just 21-21 through the first 42 games of its 2021-22 campaign, and it is currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 17.9 percent from beyond the arc this season. He has struggled with his 3-point shot when healthy, but the Lakers could really use his offense with guard Russell Westbrook in the middle of an awful shooting slump.

While Vogel’s update on Davis is a positive sign in the big man’s recovery, it doesn’t mean that Davis’ return to the Lakers lineup will come next week.

Davis has missed Los Angeles’ last 12 games. He has missed 15 games in total this season. The Lakers are 8-7 in the 15 games that Davis has missed, and they have lost two straight heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Vogel and the Lakers certainly hope that Davis’ evaluation goes smoothly and that he can return to action soon.