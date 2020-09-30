Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised superstar LeBron James’ leadership ability on Tuesday.

It is no secret that James is one of the best leaders in the NBA.

He is about to play in the 10th NBA Finals of his storied career. The 2020 NBA Finals will be the ninth time in 10 seasons that James has taken his team to the final round to compete for an NBA title.

The 16-time All-Star has shown just how dominant he can be this postseason, as he has led the Lakers to a 12-3 playoff record thus far.

Los Angeles has not had a series go more than five games in the playoffs this season. James made sure of that in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 16 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter.

He has done a terrific job leading this Lakers team, and Vogel clearly expects that to continue in the Finals against the Miami Heat.

Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Wednesday night from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.