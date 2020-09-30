- Frank Vogel on LeBron James: ‘He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around’
- LeBron James sends pivotal message following heated presidential debate
- Report: Lakers release critical injury report for Game 1 of NBA Finals
- Scottie Pippen slights LeBron James yet again, says he still has to prove he can lead team by himself
- Here are 5 major NBA Finals career milestones LeBron James could reach in upcoming series
- LeBron James reveals if there’s added any motivation to beat his former Miami Heat team
- LeBron James claps back at critics that constantly bring up his 3-6 NBA Finals record
- Bradley Beal fuels Lakers rumors after he purchases $6.8M house in Los Angeles
- Report: Lakers among teams interested in acquiring Victor Oladipo
- Report: Los Angeles Lakers discussed acquiring Jimmy Butler following Anthony Davis trade
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: ‘He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around’
-
- Updated: September 30, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised superstar LeBron James’ leadership ability on Tuesday.
Frank Vogel on @KingJames: “He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 29, 2020
It is no secret that James is one of the best leaders in the NBA.
He is about to play in the 10th NBA Finals of his storied career. The 2020 NBA Finals will be the ninth time in 10 seasons that James has taken his team to the final round to compete for an NBA title.
The 16-time All-Star has shown just how dominant he can be this postseason, as he has led the Lakers to a 12-3 playoff record thus far.
Los Angeles has not had a series go more than five games in the playoffs this season. James made sure of that in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 16 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter.
He has done a terrific job leading this Lakers team, and Vogel clearly expects that to continue in the Finals against the Miami Heat.
Game 1 is scheduled to be played on Wednesday night from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.