- Frank Vogel hints at huge change regarding LeBron James’ usage for Lakers when Anthony Davis returns
- Report: Rare LeBron James and Kobe Bryant jerseys hit the auction market, could fetch mammoth selling prices
- LeBron James makes NBA history with spectacular performance in Lakers’ blowout win vs. Blazers
- Kyle Kuzma loses his mind after realizing what LeBron James is doing at age 37
- ESPN insider rips apart Russell Westbrook: ‘Whatever your definition of a superstar is…Russ just isn’t that player anymore’
- Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs
- John Hollinger: Lakers are ‘surely’ making calls about off-ball guards like Marcus Smart, Norman Powell and Derrick White
- Video: Russell Westbrook misses crucial wide-open layup at end of 4th quarter vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Lakers revert back to more traditional starting lineup for Wednesday’s tilt vs. Grizzlies
- Report: Lakers interested in Ben Simmons but Sixers don’t want Russell Westbrook in return
Frank Vogel hints at huge change regarding LeBron James’ usage for Lakers when Anthony Davis returns
-
- Updated: January 1, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently indicated that the team has an interesting plan in place for when Anthony Davis returns from injury.
It sounds like L.A. will use Davis and James as its two primary centers.
Frank Vogel just indicated that, with LA’s success over the past month with center-less lineups, the Lakers will likely use Anthony Davis and LeBron James as their two primary centers once AD returns.
— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 1, 2022
Some Lakers fans feel that this should have been the plan before the season started. Those folks will likely be excited over this development.
There’s no doubt that something needs to change, as the Lakers simply haven’t looked like legitimate title contenders so far this season. The hope is that will change in the near future.
Currently, L.A. holds an 18-19 record, which is just the seventh-best mark in the Western Conference. The Lakers just finished an underwhelming month of December in which they went 6-8.
One of the biggest red flags of the Lakers’ season so far has to do with the fact that the team has struggled against quality opponents. L.A. is just 4-10 against teams that are .500 or better, which obviously isn’t going to get the job done in the playoffs.
The Lakers’ remaining schedule is pretty tough, so they’re going to have to flip a switch if they want to start racking up some wins. L.A. is hoping to avoid falling into the play-in for the second straight season.
Time will tell if the Lakers can turn their season around. Right now, the team’s focus is on the Minnesota Timberwolves, as those two squads will clash on Sunday in L.A. Minnesota is 16-19 on the season and has lost two straight games.