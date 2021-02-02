The Los Angeles Lakers’ seven-game road trip came to an end on Monday night, as LeBron James and company took down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel was asked about Alex Caruso and how he’s been playing with limited time on the floor this season. Vogel spoke highly of the 26-year-old guard, and he especially complimented his impact defensively.

Frank Vogel on Alex Caruso: "He's one of our best players. … He really, really impacts our defense." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 2, 2021

The Lakers are without a doubt one of the deepest teams in the NBA this season. The additions of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews have made the squad as versatile as can be.

Unfortunately, the team’s depth has made it difficult for Vogel and his coaching staff to get promising young players like Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker consistent minutes.

Although Caruso came into the game against the Hawks, he’s seen a slight dip in his playing time this season compared to last season.

Still, he’s been incredibly productive and a valuable asset for Vogel, especially in late-game situations.

Caruso finished last night’s game with eight points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals.