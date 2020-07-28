Frank Vogel Heaps Massive Praise on ‘Vital’ Alex Caruso After Lakers’ Final Scrimmage Game

Alex Caruso will likely assume a large role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff push due to the absences of veteran guards Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo.

Luckily, it looks like Caruso is up to the challenge.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel heaped heavy praise on Caruso following the team’s scrimmage against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Frank Vogel on @ACFresh21: "Alex is a vital piece to our championship aspirations. He’s so well-rounded and excels in so many different areas. He’s invaluable to what we’re trying to accomplish." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 27, 2020

Caruso finished Monday’s exhibition with 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals in just 24 minutes of playing time.

He was the Lakers’ third-leading scorer behind newcomers J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters in their 123-116 victory.

Something that has been most incredible to watch this season has been Caruso’s chemistry with superstar LeBron James. Throughout the 2019-20 season, the two have shown a real connection that has led to lots of wins for Purple and Gold.

Clearly, Vogel will depend on that connection going forward as the Lakers continue their championship push.

Prior to the stoppage of the 2019-20 season, the Lakers were proving themselves to be true championship favorites.

With their season starting back up in a matter of days, it will be fascinating to see if they are able to extend their dominance inside the NBA’s bubble.

The Lakers’ first game in the Orland0, Fla. bubble is on July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers.