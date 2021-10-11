Frank Vogel has interesting reaction to Russell Westbrook’s 9 turnovers in Lakers loss to Suns

In his most recent game with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Russell Westbrook turned in another poor performance, shooting just 3-of-12 from the field and committing nine turnovers.

Head coach Frank Vogel tried to put a positive spin on Westbrook’s problems with ball control.

Frank Vogel on Westbrook's nine turnovers tonight: "He's trying, you know what I mean? He's trying hard to distribute." Adapting to new teammates, it will take time, Vogel says. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 11, 2021

Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns was ugly overall, as L.A. got blown out to the tune of 123-94.

LeBron James did not play, which certainly did not help the Lakers limit their turnovers. Overall, the team threw the ball away a staggering 23 times.

Westbrook has always been a turnover-prone player, but several of his turnovers on Sunday seemed attributable to miscommunication and lack of chemistry and cohesion.

The Lakers have many new rotation players this season, which means that it is of paramount importance that all of them take the floor for the remaining preseason games.

Doing so will help ensure that the team is ready to hit the ground running when the regular season begins.