The Los Angeles Lakers got off to an uneven start on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they righted themselves and pulled away for a 108-94 win.

A big reason why was that LeBron James scored L.A.’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter. Afterward, head coach Frank Vogel explained how James turned it on in the final frame.

Vogel on LeBron’s 4th Q: "He was terrific. He knew the action he wanted to get to (to) exploit their defense." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 4, 2021

For the game, the Akron, Ohio native had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

For much of the contest, the Lakers’ shooting was subpar, and at one point they trailed by as many as a dozen points. But they rectified enough of their issues to outscore the Grizzlies by 12 in the fourth quarter to cruise to the victory.

The Lakers are now 5-2 on the young season, and they will have a relatively easy schedule for the next couple weeks.

They will face the Grizzlies again on Tuesday before heading home for a contest against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.