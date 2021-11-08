Frank Vogel gives positive update on Anthony Davis’ status for Lakers game vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and it sounds like L.A.’s chances of having Anthony Davis just improved.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that Davis will be upgraded from questionable to probable for the contest.

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will be upgraded to probable tonight instead of questionable. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 8, 2021

Davis saw very little playing time against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. It was an ugly showing for L.A., and it wasn’t helped by Davis’ early departure.

If the team can get the eight-time All-Star back for Monday’s matchup with Charlotte, it’ll certainly help the Lakers’ chances of getting a win.

So far this season, Davis is averaging 23.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He’s shooting 50.0 percent from the field despite a miserable 14.3 percent clip from deep.

The 28-year-old will hope to suit up for Monday’s game and help the Lakers get a win. The team could really use a victory to get things moving in the right direction.