Frank Vogel announces Lakers’ starting lineup for highly anticipated matchup vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup for tonight’s contest against the Phoenix Suns has been revealed, and there are no surprises.

Same starters for the Lakers as the opener tonight: Westbrook, Bazemore, LeBron, AD and Jordan. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 23, 2021

The Lakers will continue to be a bit shorthanded. Guards Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker are out for at least a few more weeks, as is forward Trevor Ariza.

L.A. was eliminated by the Suns in the first round of last season’s NBA playoffs after taking a 2-1 lead. There’s no doubt LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will want to gain a measure of revenge against Chris Paul’s crew tonight.

The Lakers lost their season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Although James and Davis had marvelous games, new addition Russell Westbrook had a poor outing.

Tonight’s contest against Phoenix will be important for Westbrook when it comes to ingratiating him into the team’s culture and schemes.