The Los Angeles Lakers will make a slight change to their starting lineup for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Howard has experienced a renaissance season with the Purple and Gold. After years of being considered a self-centered social pariah, he’s been a spark off the bench and source of positive energy for L.A.

He’s also been a bit of an irritant for the Nuggets, as he exchanged trash-talk with Denver star center Nikola Jokic in Game 3.

Howard’s play has been somewhat underwhelming so far in this series.

After Howard was one of the team’s best bench performers in the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, his rebounding has been a big disappointment against Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Lakers will have the opportunity to put a stranglehold on the series and go up 3-1 tonight.