Frank Vogel announces big change to Lakers roster ahead of game vs. Spurs

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a bit shorthanded at guard lately, but according to head coach Frank Vogel, help is on the way tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.

Alex Caruso was unable to play on the team’s recent four-game road trip due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Ever since emerging late in the 2018-19 season as a rotation player, his energy, hustle and defense have been a spark plug for the Purple and Gold.

In three games so far this season, it appears that Caruso has improved his 3-point shooting, although it remains to be seen if it will hold up throughout the rest of the schedule.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has also been shooting very well from downtown, but he has missed the team’s last two games due to a sprained ankle.

After tonight’s contest, the Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls in L.A. tomorrow night before heading on the road for the following three games.