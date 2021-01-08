- Frank Vogel announces big change to Lakers roster ahead of game vs. Spurs
- Updated: January 8, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a bit shorthanded at guard lately, but according to head coach Frank Vogel, help is on the way tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.
Frank Vogel: “KCP is trying his ankle out as we speak. … Alex [Caruso] is going to be available tonight.”
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 8, 2021
Alex Caruso was unable to play on the team’s recent four-game road trip due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Ever since emerging late in the 2018-19 season as a rotation player, his energy, hustle and defense have been a spark plug for the Purple and Gold.
In three games so far this season, it appears that Caruso has improved his 3-point shooting, although it remains to be seen if it will hold up throughout the rest of the schedule.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has also been shooting very well from downtown, but he has missed the team’s last two games due to a sprained ankle.
After tonight’s contest, the Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls in L.A. tomorrow night before heading on the road for the following three games.