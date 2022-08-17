Fox Sports Radio’s Robert Guerra questions whether LeBron James is even a top 10 Laker of all time

Though Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace an NBA court, there are some that believe James has not yet achieved enough to be considered a Lakers great.

James’ former teammate Richard Jefferson recently stated that James has “not done enough as a Laker” to be considered a franchise legend.

Now, Fox Sports Radio’s Robert Guerra has decided to offer his own take, saying that James is nowhere near the top of the list of Lakers greats.

“I wouldn’t even know if he’s in the top 10 as far as Lakers go just because this is not Miami, this is not Cleveland,” Guerra said. “We got a lot of championships. If you were to just ask Lakers fans like, ‘Hey, where does LeBron stand?’”

Guerra continued.

“He’ll be behind [James] Worthy, Pau Gasol and Byron Scott,” he said. “He’ll be behind those guys, not even just counting Kobe [Bryant], Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal), Magic [Johnson], Wilt [Chamberlain], Jerry West, Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. He’s way down the list as far as Lakers go.”

The argument does feature some valid points. No one is doubting James’ greatness or taking away from the fact that he’s already won a title with the franchise, but there are a lot of former Lakers players who won many titles with the storied organization.

Surely, if James were to win another title or two with the Lakers, then his place on that list would get a nice boost in the eyes of fans and experts alike. However, time is definitely running out for the four-time NBA champion.

James is already 37 years old, and he will turn 38 years old in the first half of the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

Though James has displayed an incredible ability to extend his prime years and produce at an extremely high level, Father Time eventually wins every battle.

Surely, James will look to achieve enough to climb up the list of Lakers greats this season.