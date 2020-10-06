The Los Angeles Lakers experienced a surprising Game 3 loss to the shorthanded Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Now, retired NBA journeyman Channing Frye expects his former teammate, Lakers superstar LeBron James, to have a game for the ages.

“I expect him to come out and try and score 60.” 👀@channingfrye shares what he expects from LeBron in Game 4 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/v0tvRSUKW3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2020

“Listen, I expect him to come out trying to score 60,” Frye said. “If I was on the team, I would be like, ‘Bron, you have to give us 20 in this first half. You have to be aggressive. You have to take advantage of the offensive opportunities. You have to seek out their worst defenders and put pressure on them.'”

The Heat won Game 3 by a score of 115-104.

Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was the story of the game. He posted a dominant 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in 45 minutes. Veterans Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo sat out due to injuries.

James, 35, collected 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

However, the four-time MVP committed a whopping eight turnovers.

Frye played alongside James on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Frye witness James erupt several times in the postseason after underwhelming games. He appears to be confident that the three-time champion will go off.

The Heat and Lakers participate in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.