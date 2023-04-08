Former NBA star’s son impressed by Bronny James’ humility despite his superstar status

There is a lot of pressure on star basketball prospect Bronny James, and while he has received a lot of advantages thanks to his famous father, he has also had to deal with years of critique and heightened expectations already.

Andrej Stojakovic, the 18-year-old son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, surely understands a bit of what James has gone through in recent years. The younger Stojakovic is a four-star recruit according to ESPN and has signed to play his college ball at Stanford University.

As for James, he has not yet made any decision regarding his basketball future. But the fact that James has been holding out on making a decision shouldn’t be seen as a sign that he thinks he is above it all. In fact, the younger Stojakovic recently praised James for his humility.

The two have been able to interact with one another at the annual Nike Hoop Summit, which pits a team of American high school stars against a team of the world’s top young international players. The younger Stojakovic had nothing but nice things to say about James.

“A lot of people ask me what he is like because a lot of people spectating at these camps don’t get to the same opportunity to talk to him as the players do,” he said. “We’re around him all the time. It was kind of relieving see him be just another player, not seeing him at a high level. He’s just being him, working hard and staying focused on the task, playing hard with all these people coming to watch us.”

While the younger Stojakovic’s basketball future is clear, James’ is much less so. He has received a number of offers from major basketball programs across the country but has yet to make a final decision.

With that in mind, it seems like things are trending toward him attending the University of Southern California.

5⭐️ guard Bronny James is now trending to land at USC, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine

It’s believed that James’ other top options include the University of Oregon and Ohio State University.

With that in mind, USC would be a great option for James. The program is already considered a solid one, and he would be able to stay close to home and continue to learn from his father LeBron as long as he keeps playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

It seems like the younger James’ decision might be coming sometime in the near future.