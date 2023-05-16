Former NBA player says LeBron James deserves recognition as G.O.A.T. if Lakers win 2023 title

In the opinion of former NBA player Chandler Parsons, if LeBron James leads the Los Angeles Lakers to another NBA title this season, he deserves recognition as the greatest basketball player ever.

.@bansky: “This might be [LeBron’s] last chance to win a title”@ChandlerParsons: “If he wins this after everything they’ve been through this season… tell me he’s not the best player of all time” 🐐#RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle & @thekidet pic.twitter.com/qwqgdyAamd — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 16, 2023

Parsons’ comments (beginning at the 52-second mark) point to the fact that just a few months ago, the Lakers were not even guaranteed a spot in the postseason.

The key reason why the Lakers found themselves in such a spot was because of the extended absences of both James and Anthony Davis. Now healthy, the duo has played a key role in getting the team into the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

That arduous battle to get to this point witnessed the Lakers have a 25-31 record after a Feb. 9 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Even five weeks later, a postseason berth remained uncertain after the Lakers’ home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 17.

However, since that point, the Lakers have evolved into a dangerous team that’s seeking to capture its second NBA championship in the past four seasons.

The Lakers finished with nine wins in their final 11 regular season games and advanced to the playoffs with an overtime play-in victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. From there, the Lakers then managed to upset both the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

James has been a central part of those two series wins, scoring at least 20 points in 11 of the 12 playoff contests he’s played in this season. In addition, he’s managed five double-doubles during that stretch.

Putting James in a debate regarding the greatest player of all time (G.O.A.T.) is nothing new, with the discussion almost always focusing on whether James is better than Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

During his legendary career, Jordan was a part of six NBA title teams with the Chicago Bulls. In contrast, James has won his four championship rings as a member of three different franchises: the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers in 2020.

Exactly how many people will think differently about who the greatest player of all time is if James does lead the Lakers to the title this season is unknown. Right now, the Lakers still need to win two more series to spark such a conversation, though some have already identified James as the best player ever.

In the end, such debates boil down to people’s opinions. Yet, James will deserve a closer look for the label if he ends up hoisting another championship trophy next month.