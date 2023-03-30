Former NBA player on the Lakers win over the Bulls: ‘That is a team last night that can win a world championship’

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up an important win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night and are inching closer and closer to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Plenty of fans and experts alike are starting to believe that the Lakers are capable of winning a title this season, something that seemed a bit far-fetched earlier in the season. Former NBA player and current analyst Jay Williams is among that group.

.@RealJayWilliams on the Lakers: "That is a team last night that can win a world championship. Mark it down." ✍️ pic.twitter.com/JAl7OVotvN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 30, 2023

Led by standout performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers were able to secure a win over the Bulls by a score of 121-110.

James shot 10-for-19 from the field to record 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals while Davis scored 38 points on 13-for-20 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Los Angeles is 4-1 over its last five games and seems to be hitting a real groove at the best possible time. Darvin Ham’s idea to move Austin Reaves into the starting lineup has also seemingly given the team an important boost of energy.

With the win on Wednesday night, the Lakers are .500 for just the second time all season long. They will attempt to move over .500 for the first time this season with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

What makes Friday’s game even more important is that the Timberwolves are one spot ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference by just half a game. A win on Friday would allow the Lakers to leapfrog the Timberwolves in the standings.

Only six games remain in the regular season for the Lakers, so there’s essentially no longer any margin for error. The team has to treat every game left as a must-win.

James recently made his way back to the floor after a lengthy absence due to a foot injury. The four-time champion offered an update on how he’s feeling after Wednesday’s win.

LeBron James: "Physically, I'm feeling pretty good". — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 30, 2023

That is certainly music to the ears of Lakers fans all over the world. While things are looking good right now, there’s still lots of work left. James and the rest of the Lakers roster undoubtedly know that.