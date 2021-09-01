Former NBA executive says Anthony Davis is ‘special’ but needs guard like Rajon Rondo to ‘be great’

An anonymous former NBA executive seems to think that Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is at his best when he’s playing alongside a guard like Rajon Rondo.

“AD is special, but he needs a guard like Rondo to be great,” the former executive told Bleacher Report. “But paring LeBron [James] and AD, all bets are off.”

Davis’ first season with the Lakers was certainly superior to his second season with the team. In the 2019-20 campaign, he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. In the 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

It’s possible that this is a coincidence, but Davis’ impressive 2019-20 season came when Rondo was a member of the team. Davis’ underwhelming 2020-21 campaign came without Rondo.

The 28-year-old Davis does seem to flourish when he’s playing alongside a truly elite playmaker.

Fortunately, the Lakers are going to have no shortage of talented distributors in the 2021-22 season. With Russell Westbrook and Rondo both joining the mix, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Davis return to form.

L.A.’s roster is in great shape, and the organization is looking to win its second title in a span of three seasons.