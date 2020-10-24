- Former NBA coach says DeMarcus Cousins is his least favorite player ever, refers to him as a snake
- Updated: October 24, 2020
Oftentimes, people who retire seem more willing to go out on a limb when it comes to being painfully honest.
That seems to be the case for former NBA coach George Karl, who had no issue admitting that former Los Angeles Lakers big man DeMarcus Cousins is his least favorite NBA player of all time.
DeMarcus Cousins 🐍 https://t.co/svCq6rZLbX
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 23, 2020
Karl and Cousins butted heads when they were both members of the Sacramento Kings organization. While Cousins has always been a highly talented individual, he has also caused a fair amount of drama during his career.
However, that drama has reduced greatly in recent years, primarily due to the fact that Cousins has sadly had to deal with a number of serious injuries that have kept him off the court for the majority of the last few seasons.
Most recently, Cousins missed the entire 2019-20 season after signing with the Lakers due to a torn ACL. While he is not currently a member of the team, some expect him to re-sign with the squad this offseason.
Though Karl may not be a fan of Cousins, Lakers fans surely would be happy to welcome him back to the squad. After all, the big man has proven to be one of the most dominant forces in the league when healthy and motivated.
Though it’s hard to imagine Cousins will still be the player he once was, he will surely be motivated to jump-start his career in the upcoming season wherever he ends up.
Cousins has career averages of 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.