Former NBA All-Star erupts into excitement at thought of LeBron James and ‘the boys’ joining Team USA

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas reacted to the news that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is looking to play in the 2024 Olympics.

James and fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis both reportedly are ready to be part of a potential superteam in next summer’s games.

Arenas couldn’t contain his laughter now that James is ready to take on the world and perhaps bring another gold medal back to the United States.

“You see what y’all did?” he began. “Y’all done f—– up. Bron comin’. … The boys is comin’. … We gon’ kick y’all motherf—— a—- out there.”

James is a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist, and he would certainly be a major reason for other stars to come together at the Olympics.

The United States recently came up short at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany in the semifinals before getting beat by Canada in the third-place game on Sunday.

While the United States has many of the world’s most talented basketball players, several of the nation’s biggest stars didn’t participate in this year’s World Cup.

Some of the best players on the team were All-Stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton, but those players aren’t the same as having James, Davis and potentially players like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and more on the roster.

The United States has won the gold medal in men’s basketball in four straight Olympics, dating back to the 2008 games in Beijing. James apparently wants to keep that streak going.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer will be 39 years old by the time the 2024 Olympics rolls around, but he showed in the 2022-23 season that he can still play at an extremely high level.

The four-time NBA champion averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc in the 2022-23 regular season.

He carried that play into the playoffs, leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. In the playoffs, James averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Arenas clearly knows that if James decides to play, it could bring an influx of stars to Team USA. That’s a great sign for the team as it tries to win the Olympics and put United States basketball at the top of the world once again.