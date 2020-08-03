Former MLB Champion Blasts LeBron James for Supposedly Dressing Like a Woman

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is taking some unexpected heat for his fashion choices from former major league baseball player Aubrey Huff.

Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress. Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel. #emasculated pic.twitter.com/JK2ifJsWgZ — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) August 2, 2020

Exactly what James is using to carry items is open to debate, but from all appearances, the item in question doesn’t appear to be a purse.

When it comes to James’ fashion choices, Huff is most likely unaware or unconcerned about the fact that James was named to Vanity Fair‘s 2018 Best-Dressed list

Huff played 13 seasons with five different baseball teams from 2000 to 2012. During his last stop with the San Francisco Giants, he ended up earning a World Series ring.

Since leaving the game, Huff has become outspoken on a number of political issues, offering commentary from a conservative perspective.

It’s clear that Huff is upset about how James and most other players have chosen to quietly kneel during the national anthem to protest racial inequities and issues related to police brutality.

Yet, instead of attempting to understand the reasoning behind such motives, Huff has chosen to ridicule James.

It’s highly unlikely that James will respond or even care what Huff believes since he’s focused on getting the Lakers prepared for what he hopes will be a long playoff run.

James is also aware that when his career comes to an end, it will culminate with election to the basketball Hall of Fame. Huff, on the other hand, will have to be content with only offering cheap shots on social media.