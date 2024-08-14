Former MLB All-Star disrespects LeBron James, calls him ‘LeB—h’ for viral moment in France

Former MLB All-Star outfielder Lenny Dykstra called out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for the viral video of him turning down a fan.

LeBron not a real person lmaooo. Yelled at a little boy for running up on him and started dancing 10 seconds later 😭😭pic.twitter.com/YPJYfRlEQK — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) August 11, 2024

James, who helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2024 Olympics, walked past the fan to celebrate after the team’s victory over France.

A National League MVP candidate in the 1993 season (he finished second in the voting), it’s unclear why Dykstra decided to attack James in such a harsh manner.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James has arguably the biggest public profile of any player in the NBA, so it’s natural that fans want to get a picture, autograph or moment with him when they see him in person.

James agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers (the second season is a player option) this offseason, and he is hoping to lead the Lakers back to the playoffs in the 2024-25 season. Los Angeles has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, reaching the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 campaign.

While the Lakers came up short in the playoffs last season, losing in the first round, James and Anthony Davis showed in the Olympics that they can still play at a high level.

A 20-time All-Star, James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep in the 2023-24 campaign. Even at 39 years old, James is still one of the best players in the NBA.

James has not replied to Dykstra’s comments on social media.

Dykstra played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He has run into trouble with the law in the past, pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud several years ago.

The former MLB outfielder has also dealt with some health issues this year, as he reportedly suffered a stroke and spent time in intensive care.

While the video of James brushing off the fan doesn’t paint him in a positive light, people that weren’t there – like Dykstra – may not know what went on outside of the recorded video.

For now, James should focus on celebrating his victory with Team USA and preparing for the 2024-25 season with the Lakers.