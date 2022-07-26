Former Lakers head coach says Shareef O’Neal is talented but looked ‘out of place’ during summer league

On Monday, it was reported that Shareef O’Neal, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, signed a six-figure deal with the G League Ignite.

It’s an exciting new chapter for the young player, and he will surely look to take full advantage of the opportunity and try to make it to the NBA one day.

Based on the analysis of former Lakers player and coach Byron Scott, the younger O’Neal may have what it takes to play in the big leagues. However, Scott also believes that the youngster looked out of place during recent summer league games.

“I think he looked a little bit out of place,” he said. “He wasn’t ready. I think he still has a little ways to go. I think the talent is there. Obviously, the athleticism is there. It’s just some other things he has to kind of tweak.”

The younger O’Neal underwent heart surgery a few years ago. Scott was asked whether he believes the player can still completely bounce back from that.

“I think it is possible,” he said. “And I think the surgery did have — when you’re talking about surgery to the heart, that’s a big deal. … If people are criticizing that, that’s really unfair.”

The younger O’Neal’s story will certainly be one to keep an eye on while he looks to make a name for himself in the NBA G League.

Surely, Lakers fans will pay close attention to the big man as he progresses as a professional basketball player. If he starts impressing enough in the G League ranks, it may not be too long before he is battling with stars in the NBA.