Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young recently offered a brief assessment about the state of the NBA.

In a Saturday night tweet, Young declared that the NBA now belongs to Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.

This melo league now — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) December 20, 2020

Ball was the third overall selection in last month’s NBA draft, with some pre-draft speculation hinting that he could have been taken with either of the first two picks.

Offering such a bold prediction about a player who has yet to take the court for a meaningful NBA game may seem outlandish, but Young has used social media in the past to stoke controversy.

The 35-year-old Young last played during 2018-19 season and spent four seasons with the Lakers from 2013 to 2017.

That tenure ended just prior to Ball’s brother Lonzo being drafted by the Lakers in 2017. Lonzo Ball spent two seasons with the Lakers until he was dealt as part of the huge deal to acquire Anthony Davis.

LaMelo Ball’s Hornets begin the delayed 2020-21 season on Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.