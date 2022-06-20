- Former Lakers champions disgusted while watching Warriors championship parade
Former Lakers champions disgusted while watching Warriors championship parade
- Updated: June 20, 2022
Former Los Angeles Lakers players Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma were not fans of watching the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade.
Kuzma and Caruso, who were both key parts of the Lakers’ NBA title in the 2019-20 season, are both still disappointed that the team was never able to celebrate its title with a parade.
We didn’t even have one wth!!!!! https://t.co/sBWIikquYP
— kuz (@kylekuzma) June 20, 2022
Unfortunately for the two former Lakers, the team’s title came during the COVID-19 pandemic and a gathering of such a large number of people would have been a major concern for public health.
The Lakers instead had to celebrate their title in the Orlando, Fla. bubble and were unable to have another victory lap when they got back to Los Angeles.
The Warriors, who won the 2022 NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics last week, are benefitting from the improved handling of the pandemic and are able to celebrate their fourth championship in eight seasons with their fans.
Both Kuzma and Caruso are now on different teams after the Lakers switched up their roster following the 2020-21 season.
Kuzma was dealt to the Washington Wizards in the trade that brought former MVP Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.
Caruos, on the other hand, was a free agent following the 2020-21 season and signed with the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers missed both players in a big way in the 2021-22 season as they failed to make the playoffs.
Caruso and Kuzma were solid role players for Los Angeles and helped support LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the team’s run in the playoffs in the 2019-20 season.
It seems both players will have to be a part of another championship team to experience a championship parade in their careers.