Lakers News

Former Lakers champ says Victor Wembanyama might win MVP this season, could win 10 NBA titles in his career

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama didn’t seem like it could get any bigger, but after the San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom put together the first truly outstanding performance of his NBA career, it looks like there is no limit to it.

In fact, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta Sandiford-Artest took to social media to predict that the 19-year-old could win MVP this season and that there might be 10 NBA titles in his future.

It took just five games for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to have his breakout performance. Wembanyama recorded 38 points with 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in a 132-121 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Beyond those statistics was the way the rangy big man took over when his team needed him. After the Spurs blew a 27-point lead and allowed the Suns to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama scored 10 of the next 12 points to help San Antonio pull away and seal the win, its second straight on the road against one of the favorites to win the NBA championship.

He scored 18 points and had four blocked shots in a 115-114 win at Phoenix on Tuesday, with the two games highlighting his considerable abilities on both ends of the court. But it was his performance Thursday that drew rave reviews from around the NBA universe, including what Sandiford-Artest is now forecasting.

It is of course unlikely that Wembanyama as a rookie can win Most Improved Player, as the award is given to a player who shows the most progress compared to his previous seasons in the league. But if he has more games like his past two, All-Defense and All-NBA selections are certainly possible, and the MVP award would not be out of the question.

TNT analyst Kenny Smith was part of the preseason hype when he predicted Wembanyama would win MVP in four years. But no one could have known how quickly that prediction might have been underselling it.

Next up for Wembanyama and the Spurs are the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Who knows what people might be thinking after that one.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
NBA world explodes after LeBron James goes off in epic Lakers win vs. Clippers
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
Jayson Tatum in awe of Lakers superstar LeBron James after monster performance vs. Clippers
Lakers News
Russell Westbrook Clippers
Clippers’ Russell Westbrook drops truth bomb on Lakers tenure ahead of Wednesday night matchup
Lakers News
Rui Hachimura
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura’s injury status takes worrisome turn with latest update
Lakers News
Lost your password?